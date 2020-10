Grand Meadow volleyball team sweeps Lyle-Pacelli

The Grand Meadow volleyball team swept Lyle-Pacelli boys scores of 25-7, 25-10, 25-17 in GM Tuesday.

Hailey Hindt slammed down 12 kills for the Superlarks (4-2 overall) and Audrey Heard had seven digs for LP (1-5 overall).

GM stats: Anna Oehlke, 2 kills, 5 digs; River Landers, 4 kills; Sydney Cotten, 5 digs; Emma Grafe, 4 set assists; Lily Hughes, 3 kills; Hailey Hindt, 12 kills, 8 digs; Madison Hindt, 14 set assists

LP stats: Audrey Heard, 7 digs; Olivia Heard, 6 set assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Hailey Ott, 3 digs, 1 ace; Kereah Schafer, 4 kills, 4 digs, 3 ace serves; Emma Wilde, 2 kills