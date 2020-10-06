Funeral notice: Louise Merten

Sept. 28, 1941-Oct. 4, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. – Louise Merten, 79, Adams, Minn., died Sunday, Oct. 4, in Mayo Clinic Health System.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.

