Funeral notice: John David Mullenmeister, 58
April 5, 1962-Oct. 14, 2020
BROWNSDALE, Minn. – John David Mullenmeister, 58, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Brownsdale.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Father James Steffes will officiate. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.
clasenjordan.com
