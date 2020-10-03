Evie Mohrfeld: A trip with the fall colors

This fall weather joined us as we look back to our fall tours of 2010.

There were several visits to the East Coast and they vary with each tour with so much history to share with you.

Continuing from our last column, our next stop was the Twin Towers Memorial in New York. The date was Sept. 11, 2001, our darkest day in history. The World Trade Center was attacked that day, killing nearly 3,000 people.

It was evening when we arrived at the site and we immediately saw the mirrored view amidst the blue sky. Twin water pools surround the memorial site are the largest man-made falls in North America, providing an almost peaceful sound.

Parapets with each of the victim’s names inscribed in bronze encircle the pools.

Over 400 swamp trees encircle the one-acre site. It was so interesting to see yellow roses on many of the names. These are placed on their birthdays in remembrance from their families so as not to be forgotten.

A museum was built 10 years later and opened its doors on Sept. 11, 2011.

As we left the area, we saw more leafing going on as we do here in Minnesota.

Pennsylvania was our next stop. Our motorcoach took us to Gettysburg, site of the Battle of Gettysburg. This battle was especially important in Minnesota history as from July 1-3, 1863, the First Minnesota Infantry Regiment marched with just over 400 soldiers.

It was a bloody battle and the Minnesota regiment lost 50 soldiers with 173 wounded and one missing.

We walked the grounds where they fought and the narrator was proud to share with us the beautiful Minnesota Memorial that now stands where so many Minnesotans lost their lives.

Later we visited a beautiful museum with over 2,000 hand-painted photos of the soldiers, along with dioramas and a lighted ceiling display of the war as it was fought.

On a side note, the statue of Col. Josias R. King, who fought with the Minnesota Infantry Regiment, stands near the Minnesota state capitol building, representing the Minnesotans who fought in the Civil War.

For 110 years, Col. King has stood watch in bronzed silence over St. Paul. Recently, interested St. Paul citizens with family ties to the Minnesota regiment, donated a $40,000 lighting system to illuminate the statue. Perhaps this might be a stop on a future Evie’s Travel trip.

Returning from our east coast trip, we made a special stop at the Longaberger Factory Store in Ohio. They make beautiful handcrafted maple wood baskets and many came home with us.

When we made this trip in 2010, the fall weather and leaves were at their peak. There is so much history in this area that it’s worthwhile to revisit the East Coast again.

While we haven’t been traveling lately, we’re still keeping in touch with all our tour contacts. We’ve been to Branson, Missouri, many times over the years and although we won’t be there this year, we are looking forward to the 2021 season.

Stay well and hope to see you soon.