October 8, 2020

  • 46°

County burn ban lifted

By Daily Herald

Published 8:38 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

Mower County has lifted burning restrictions due to more favorable weather conditions and the lowering of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resoource’s fire danger rating from “extreme” to “high.”

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said that all persons conducting permit burns or recreational fires are asked to remain present and very vigilant of any potential spread until the fire is completely extinguished.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections