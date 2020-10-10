Convictions: Sept. 27 – Oct. 2

—Gregory Brian Asper, 65, of Elkton was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for five days served. He received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor motor vehicle registration – intent to escape tax. He must follow a few conditions and pay $685 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for five days served.

—Brian Russell Bird, 46, of LeRoy was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs – possess 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must follow several conditions. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for three days served.

—Treshawn Martez Delaney, 20, of Austin was sentenced to three days in jail for felony second-degree burglary – unoccupied dwelling. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $17,135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 18 months in prison. He received credit for three days served.

—Davontae Jerome Drenth-Pitchford, 25, of Albert Lea was sentenced to two years of probation for felony fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must perform 40 hours of community service and follow several conditions.

—Lance Alan Lee, 41, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

—Angela Jeanette Leonard, 33, of Albert Lea was sentenced to three years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. She must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison.

—Richard James Rech, 23, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault – subsequent violation. He must follow several conditions and pay $385 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for five days served.

—Pleh Reh, 26, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor dangerous weapon – recklessly handle or use. He must follow a few conditions and pay $385 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 364 days in jail. He received credit for seven days served.

—Tu Reh, 29, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Jason Michael Schneider, 39, of Adams was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for three days served.

—Danielle Georgia Steffes, 40, of Winona was sentenced to 66 days in jail for felony check forgery – make or alter checks. She must serve five years of probation, perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. She received credit for 66 days served.

—Raymond Leonard Sheldon, 53, of Austin was sentenced 168 days in jail for felony second-degree drugs – possess 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 58 months in prison. He received credit for 168 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of two years probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test of blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must follow several conditions and pay $525 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.