BP defeats Medford, 26-15
The Blooming Prairie football team beat Medford (1-1 overall) 26-15 in Medford Friday night.
BP led 26-7 in the second half before Medford scored late.
BP passing: Drew Kittelson, 19-for-24, 292, 4 TD
BP receivers: Mitchell Fiebiger, 6-for-107, 2 TDs; Cole Christianson, 3-for-85, TD; Colin Jordison, 4-for-52
BP rushing: Kittelson, 8-for-23
