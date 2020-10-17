October 16, 2020

BP defeats Medford, 26-15

By Daily Herald

Published 9:57 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

The Blooming Prairie football team beat Medford (1-1 overall) 26-15 in Medford Friday night.

BP led 26-7 in the second half before Medford scored late.

BP passing: Drew Kittelson, 19-for-24, 292, 4 TD

BP receivers: Mitchell Fiebiger, 6-for-107, 2 TDs; Cole Christianson, 3-for-85, TD; Colin Jordison, 4-for-52

BP rushing: Kittelson, 8-for-23

