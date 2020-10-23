Blossoms score a sweep over Maple River

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team beat Maple River (1-4 overall, 1-4 Gopher) by scores of 25-23, 25-20, 27-25 in BP Thursday.

BP (2-2 overall, 2-2 Gopher) was led by Maggie Bruns, who dished out 14 set assists. Megan Oswald added seven kills.

BP stats: Maggie Bruns, 14 assists and 3 digs; Megan Oswald, 7 kills, 4 ace blocks, 1 dig; Micalyn Trihus, 6 kills, 1 block; Sierra Larson, 5 kills, 3 ace blocks; Maren Forystek, 9 digs, 2 assists; Halle Strunk, 5 digs, 1 ace serve