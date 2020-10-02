Blooming Prairie girls take second in Hayfield
The Blooming Prairie boys took third and the BP girls took second at the Hayfield triangular Thursday.
Hosea Baker ran a time of 20:02 to lead the BP boys.
BOYS RESULTS
1. Maple River 31; 2. Hayfield 37; 3. Blooming Prairie 55
BP: Hosea Baker (20:02); Alex Miller (20:32); Jesse Cardenas (21:02); Tyler Forystek (21:06); Dylan Johnson (21:30)
GIRLS RESULTS
1. Maple River 16; 2. Blooming Prairie 42; 3. Hayfield, incomplete
BP: Bobbie Bruns (24:40); Emily Miller (26:01); Chloe McCarthy (26:24); Abby Smith (26:45); Haven Carlson (27:17)
