Blooming Prairie coasts past Lewiston-Altura
The Blooming Prairie football team beat Lewiston-Altura (1-2 overall) 53-29 on the road Friday.
Tyler Archer ran for 112 yards and two scores for BP (3-0 overall).
BP STATS
Rushing: Tyler Archer, 16-for-112, 2 TDs; Cade Christianson, 5-for-75, TD
Passing: Drew Kittelson, 11-for-14, 235, 4 TD, 1 rush TD
Receiving: Mitchell Fiebiger, 4-for-139; Colin Jordison, 4-for-37, 3 TD; Cole Christianson, 1-for-34, TD
