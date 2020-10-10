October 9, 2020

  • 59°

Austin VB drops its season opener to Mankato East

By Daily Herald

Published 10:56 pm Friday, October 9, 2020
The Austin volleyball team dropped its season opener to Mankato East by scores of 25-9, 25-17, 25-13 in Packer Gym Friday.
Madisyn Retterath had 11 digs for the Packers (0-1 overall).
Austin stats: Madisyn Retterath, 11 digs, 1 kill; Ava Broverhuis, 4 kills; Isabel Stark, 3 kills; Kennedy Bell, 3 kills, 1 ace serve; Briella Wempner, 5 set assists
