Assessment hearings, Capital Improvement Plan on council agenda

The Austin City Council will hold public assessment hearings during its next regular meeting.

Hearings will be held on the following assessments:

• Miscellaneous sidewalk and driveway projects;

• 2019-2020 snow removal;

• 2020 garbage and junk removal;

• 2019-2020 weed and grass removal;

• Hazardous housing abatement;

• Administrative citations;

• Tree removal; and

• Sewer and concrete construction.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Holly Wallace and City Engineer Steven Lang will provide a summary report to the council on flood mitigation efforts related to the most recently adopted All-Hazard Mitigation Plan during the meeting.

Administrative Services Director Tom Dankert will be presenting a draft of the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan during the council’s next work session. The plan proposes to spend nearly $155 million in the next five years, though the expenditures will be based on the availability of funds. About $79 million-plus of expenditures are proposed at the wastewater treatment plant.

Lang will also discuss a proposed right-of-way management ordinance during the meeting.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, in the City Council Chambers located in the basement of Austin City Hall. A work session will take place in the City Council Chamber immediately following the meeting.

Some members may participate by telephone or other electronic means.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance. Any citizen wishing to monitor the work session from a remote location should also contact Kasel to make arrangements.

For a complete agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/city-council.