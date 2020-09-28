Teen girl injured in Thursday hit-and-run

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual that struck a teen girl with a motor vehicle and fled the scene Thursday evening.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County deputies and Lyle First Responders responded to the scene of a hit-and-run at about 5:53 p.m. on Thursday on County Road 6, just north of Lyle. A vehicle travelling westbound on County Road 6 struck a 16-year-old girl while she was rollerblading. The vehicle’s driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Sandvik said the victim suffered substantial, but non-life threatening injuries.

Evidence was collected at the scene and investigators are looking for a 2013-2020 Ford passenger vehicle that is dark in color. Sandvik said the suspect vehicle will have side damage.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.