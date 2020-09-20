Tax levy, CARES election funds on council agenda

The Austin City Council will hold a vote on a resolution setting the proposed tax levy and budget for 2021 during its next regular meeting.

The proposed budget currently sits at $36,461,661. The proposed General Fund budget accounts for the largest expense ($18,771,467) with the next largest expense coming from the proposed Sewer User Fund budget ($5,930,882).

The proposed tax levy is $7,436,000, an increase of $286,000, or four percent, from the 2020 tax levy of $7,150,000. A four percent increase is the equivalent of a property tax increase of $17.97 for the year on a residential property valued at $100,000.

The City of Austin must submit a proposed tax levy to the Mower County Auditor on or before Sept. 30. The council may lower the tax levy after Sept. 30, but may not raise it.

The council will also vote on whether or not to approve a CARES agreement with Mower County for election funding during the regular meeting. Mower County has received specific election CARES funding and has allocated the city $7,777.36 for election-related expenses for ensuring the health and safety of election officials and in-person voters, according to City Clerk Ann Kasel.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, in the City Council Chambers located in the basement of Austin City Hall. A work session will take place in the City Council Chamber immediately following the meeting.

Some members may participate by telephone or other electronic means.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance. Any citizen wishing to monitor the work session from a remote location should also contact Kasel to make arrangements.

For a complete agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/city-council.