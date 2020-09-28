UPDATE: Mower adds six new COVID-19 cases, state exceeds 2K COVID-related deaths over weekend

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,342.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (257), Fillmore (133), Freeborn (546, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,519, 28 deaths) and Steele (555, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 936 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 97,638. Of those, an estimated 87,330 cases no longer require isolation.

The MDH also reported seven deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,015. Of those, 1,447 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota surpassed 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend.

Over the weekend, the state saw an increase of 2,545 new cases over the weekend. Locally, Mower County saw an increase of 14 new cases over the weekend.

To date, 2,003,115 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.