Rodney W. Kolb, 65

Rodney William Kolb, 65 of Wabasha, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He suffered for seven difficult months with neurosarcoidosis.

Rodney was born May 8, 1955, in Austin, MN to Duane and Donna (Schocker) Kolb. He graduated from Pacelli High School, Austin, in 1973, then attended Austin Community College. In 1978, Rod graduated with a degree in Ag Economics and Animal Science at U of M – St. Paul Campus. In 1982, he was hired by First State Bank of Wabasha Kellogg and Winona National Bank, where he worked for 37 years.

He was an active member of St. Felix Church and Wabasha Community. His passions in life were farming, playing Texas Holdem, sports (real and fantasy), coaching and refereeing basketball.

Rod is survived by his loving wife Patricia of 41 years; four children: Aaron, Sara, Lori (Aaron) Klein, Adam (Maria Dees) and daughter-in-law Christina Kolb; two precious granddaughters: Liliana Kolb and Madison Klein; his mother Donna Kolb; sisters: Rose (Gerald) Grunig and Renee’ Escherich.

He was preceded in death by his father Duane Kolb, brothers: Russell, Raymond and Rolland; father & mother-in-law Edward and Lorraine Meyer.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha. Due to the Executive Order, masks that cover the nose and mouth are required in public gathering spaces as well as social distancing.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha, with Reverend Glenn Frerichs officiating. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Amy Marx Scholarship or WK Scholarship Foundation.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com