Photos: Filling a community need
The Cedars of Austin partnered with Medicap Pharmacy Thursday evening, between 5-7 p.m. to provide a drive-through flu vaccination clinic. Forty-two cars took advantage of the service and the process was made safe through minimal contact as well as a questionnaire provided by Amber Sanvick RN.
