September 19, 2020

  • 55°

Photos: Filling a community need

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:50 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

The Cedars of Austin partnered with Medicap Pharmacy Thursday evening, between 5-7 p.m. to provide a drive-through flu vaccination clinic. Forty-two cars took advantage of the service and the process was made safe through minimal contact as well as a questionnaire provided by Amber Sanvick RN.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections