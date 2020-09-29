Photo: Area shriners present $3,000 to Shrine Health Care for Children
On Sept. 26, members of the Austin Shrine Club were able to present a $3,000 check to Rose West representing Shrine Health Care for Children in Minneapolis-St. Paul. This is money earned from the collection of pop cans and pop tabs in the Austin area, and the Shrine Club would like to thank the Austin Community for their support of this project. Pictured (L-R) are: Gary Brosma, Chris Brekke, Neil Hanson, Rose West, Brad Stout and Marcus Gutierrez. Photo provided
You Might Like
Donaldson shelved for wild card series with calf injury
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson will miss the best-of-three AL first-round series against Houston because of a... read more