Packers tennis team slides past East to get above .500

The Austin girls tennis team grabbed its third straight win when it held off Mankato East (2-7 overall, 2-7 Big Nine) 4-3 in Mankato Tuesday.

The Packers won three of the four singles matches and the No. 2 doubles team of Siri Ansorge and Samantha Krueger closed out a 6-1, 6-0 win over Arissa Leddy and Kamy Bartolo. Madison Hogan and Lauren Wernimont lost the No. 1 match by scores of 7-6, 6-7, 10-5 to Hannah Rigdon and Adriana Kleinschmidt.

“Siri and Sam are playing some really good doubles right now and they are fun to watch,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Lauren and Madi had an awesome match at number one doubles. Three tiebreakers to decide a match is really fun to watch.”

The Packers (5-4 overall, 5-4 Big Nine) will close out their regular season when they host Northfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Singles

No. 1 Kezia Kim (ME) def. Reana Schmitt (A)

No. 2 Chloe Schmitt (A) def. Tiegen Richards (ME) 6-3 , 7-6 (3)

No. 3 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Lizzy Boerboom (ME) 6-4 , 6-0

No. 4 Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) def. Grace Morgan (ME) 6-2 , 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Hannah Rigdon and Adriana Kleinschmidt, (ME) def. Madison Hogan and Lauren Wernimont (A) 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 10-5

No. 2 Siri Ansorge and Samantha Krueger (A) def. Arissa Leddy and Kamy Bartolo (ME) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 Emma Riebel and Abbie Bentson (ME) def. Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty (A) 6-1 , 6-4