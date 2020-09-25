Packers take third in Mankato East
The Austin boys and girls cross country teams each took third in the Mankato East Triangular Thursday.
Jackson Marsh took third for the Packer boys and Marissa Shute took eighth for the Austin girls.
BOYS RESULTS
- Mankato East 26; Northfield 50; 3. Austin 56
Austin: Jackson Marsh (third, 17:35.1); Joseph Garry (eighth, 18:21.7); Thomas Herrick (10th, 18:31.1); Thomas Asmus (18th, 19:51.2); Kyle Mayer (19th, 20:11.9); Alex Petrik (22nd, 20:47)
GIRLS RESULTS
- Mankato East 28; 3. Northfield 30; 3. Austin 78
Austin: Marissa Shute (eighth, 21:29.2); Cassidy Shute (18th, 23:30.3); Grace Vortherms (19th, 23:32.2); Nadia Vaughn (20th, 24:04.6); Lauren Schmitt (21st, 26:01); Micha Weber (22nd, 26:06.5)
