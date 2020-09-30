Packer boys win big over Rochester John Marshall

The Austin boys soccer team beat Rochester John Marshall (1-7-1 overall, 1-7-1 Big Nine) 10-0 in Rochester Tuesday.

Austin’s scoring duo of Andres Garcia and Henry Tolbert put on a power display for the second straight game as each of them recorded a hat trick — giving the duo a combined 12 goals in Austin’s last two games.

Jose Valladeres, Poe Reh and Peter Li all scored one goal in the win for the Packers (7-0-1 overall, 7-0-1 Big Nine).