Pacelli sweeps WEM cross country team

The Pacelli cross country team swept a dual meet with Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at the Mower County Fairgrounds Thursday.

Kirsten Koopal took first for the Pacelli girls and Jayden Lewis took second for the boys.

The Shamrocks won the boys meet 24-31 and they won the girls meet 15-50.

Pacelli boys results: Jayden Lewis (second, 19:40); Grayson Bickler (fourth, 21:16); Javier Cifuentes (fifth, 22:03); Andrew Frederick (sixth, 23:04); Blake Klingfus (eighth, 23:25); Jack Klingfus (12th, 25:34)

Pacelli girls results: Kirsten Koopal (first, 21:36); Lexi Lewis (second, 21:42); Morgan Klankowski (third, 25:01); Lilly Wiese (fourth, 25:05): Ammy Vlasek (fifth, 26:20); Kendahl Lewis (sixth, 26:34); Abby Christopherson (seventh, 26:34.5)