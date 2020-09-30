Pacelli runners compete in Lake City triangular

The Pacelli boys took third and the Pacelli girls took second at the Lake City triangular Tuesday.

Jayden Lewis finished with a time of 17:56 for the Shamrocks.

Pacelli boys results: Jayden Lewis (17:56); Javier Cifuentes (20:48); Andrew Frederick (22:29); Blake Klingfus (23:52); Jack Klingfus (24:21)

Pacelli girls results: Kirsten Koopal (20:57); Lexi Lewis (21:17); Lilly Wiese (23:12); Morgan Klankowski (23:32); Kendahl Lewis (25:04); Caitlin Drees (25:14)