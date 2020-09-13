Over 150 killed on Minn. roads during 100 most-traveled days

Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, known as the 100 most-traveled days on Minnesota roads, again proved to be a tragic time in 2020.

According to the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) preliminary figures, there were 152 deaths this summer. That represents 60 percent of all traffic fatalities so far in 2020.

There were 136 deaths last summer.

During the Labor Day weekend, preliminary reports show three people lost their lives on Minnesota roads. Law enforcement made 368 DWI arrests over Labor Day weekend.

According to DPS-OTS figures, of the 152 deaths this summer:

• At least eight were known to be distraction-related, compared with 10 in 2019;

• 50 were speed-related, compared with 30 in 2019;

• 40 were alcohol-related, compared with 42 in 2019;

• 36 were not wearing their seat belts, compared with 22 in 2019;

• 36 were motorcyclists, compared with 34 last year. Of the 36 motorcyclists who died, 27 were not wearing a helmet, compared with 23 in 2019;

• 14 were pedestrians, compared with seven in 2019;

• Four were bicyclists, compared with five in 2019: and

• 110 were males, while 41 were female, and one was not reported, compared with 92 males and 44 females in 2019.

The DPS-OTS has reported 255 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far this year, compared with 246 fatalities this time last year.