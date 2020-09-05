KAUS to host local candidate forums

KAUS AM 1480 will host candidate forums on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9. The forums are sponsored by the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce and will include candidates for Austin Mayor, Austin City Council, Mower County Board of Commissioners and the Minnesota State Legislature. Only contested seats will be featured.

The forums will air at the following times:

• 10 a.m. Sept. 8 – Austin Mayor (Councilman Jeff Austin and Councilman Steve King) and Austin City Council, First Ward (Helen Jahr and Oballa Oballa)

• 11 a.m. Sept. 8 – Mower County District 1 (Comm.Tim Gabrielson and write-in candidate Tim Duren) and Mower County District 2 (Comm. Polly Glynn and Ray Tucker)

• 2 p.m. Sept. 9 – Minnesota Senate District 27 (Sen. Dan Sparks (DFL) and Gene Dornink (R)) and Minnesota House District 27B (Rep. Jeanne Poppe (DFL) and Patricia Mueller (R))

The forums will be recorded and posted to the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel.