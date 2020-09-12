Jamey Helgeson: Still time to take part in census

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in our world over the past few months, including the timeline for our 2020 census.

The census is a survey that counts all of the people who live in the United States. This is important because it helps decide how much funding is needed for important programs, services, and public works.

The new deadline – Sept. 30 – means that it is critically important to take the census NOW. We need to make sure as many people are counted as possible.

Check out this resource from 2020 Census Counts: https://bit.ly/3kakaVH. It has more information about why the census matters to people with disabilities.

Thank you for bidding and congratulations on winning items from our Taste of Mower County Auction

Shari Heimer, Dawn Helgeson, Jennie Esplan, Jamey Helgeson, Sandy Ferrell, Susan Walter, Crystal Steinbach, Carolyn Dube, Leah Duenes, Kathleen Huffman, Jeremy Olson, Susan Olson, Tina Janning, Sarah Arentson, Laura Hoffmann, Becky Jax, Mary Hoffmann, Caitlin Marty, Wendy Whalen, Jean Ball, Jaci Brennan, Cynthia Enfield, Laura Maschka, Holly Stevens, Kenya Czerwinski, Colleen Horn, Sarah Jensen, Tiffany Farrell, Michelle Sundlie, and Porsche Thornburg.

We need you as a Board Member

Are you interested in serving on LIFE Mower County’s Board of Directors?

The experience is both rewarding and enjoyable. Serving on a nonprofit board increases your access to professional networks, networks outside your circle of influence.

People within those networks may have an impact on you in a variety of ways. Service on the Board of Directors requires a deep commitment to our mission, as well as time and energy necessary for full participation. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3gwhU8N.

Upcoming Events

• Monday: KAUS AM 1480 Radio Show, 10:30 a.m.

• Tuesday: Virtual Program: Crafts, 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: Virtual Program: Dice Bowling, 6 p.m.

• Thursday: Virtual Program: Disneymania, 6 p.m.

• Friday: In-Person Program: Parking Lot Dance Party, 4 p.m.

• Sept. 22: Virtual Program: People First Aktion Club, 6 p.m.

• Sept. 23: Virtual Program: Happy Hour Snack and Chat, 6 p.m.

• Sept. 24: Virtual Program: Talent Show, 6 p.m.

• Sept. 25: In-Person Program: Roll and Stroll, 4 p.m.