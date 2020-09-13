Hwy 56 paving project from Taopi to LeRoy begins Sept. 14

Highway 56 motorists traveling between Taopi and LeRoy should be prepared for traffic delays from Sept. 14 to the end of October, while crews repave 7.3 miles of Hwy 56 and repair culverts, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists may experience short delays on Hwy 56 in Mower County as traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Crews will first remove a layer of asphalt and replace it with new asphalt.

Ulland Brothers is the prime contractor on this $1.6 million project.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

• Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.