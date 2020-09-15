Rocky Hulne: Sacrificing for the greater good

Often times in sports we get caught up in following the plights of the star players. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the dazzling athleticism and calculated skills of the mentally and physically gifted competitors, who can take over a game in an instant.

But those stars would never win a game if they didn’t have teammates around them who are willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team.

In Austin, one athlete has shown exactly how much of a true teammate she is over the past month. Sarah Wangen took on the challenge of moving from defenseman to goalie for the hockey team when the Packers were shorthanded last winter and she did the same thing last week when she moved in and played keeper for the Austin girls soccer team, after playing in the field in the first part of the season.

Wangen held her own in both appearances, but more inspiring than her play was her attitude. She was there when her team needed her, even if it meant playing one of the most pressure packed positions in all of sports.

If every athlete embraces Wangen’s attitude of putting the team first, their team may very well finish first. At the very least, their sporting experience will be much more rewarding.