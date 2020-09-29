Funeral notice: Marcella Smith, 95
April 15, 1925-Sept. 27, 2020
ADAMS, Minn. – Marcella Smith, 95, Adams, Minn., died Sunday, Sept. 27, in Adams.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Adams Funeral Home. Masks are required. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Church in Johnsburg, Minn.
Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.
