Funeral notice: Dona Hummel, 53
Oct. 26, 1966-Feb. 14, 2020
AUSTIN, Minn. – Dona Hummel, 53, Austin, Minn., died Friday, Feb. 14, in St. Marks Lutheran Home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Chaplain Barb Schunke will officiate. Interment will be in Lansing Cemetery.
Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.
www.clasenjordan.com/
