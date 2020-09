Funeral notice: Benita Manahan Russell

Sept. 28, 1945-Sept. 16, 2020

PENNOCK, Minn. – Benita Manahan Russell, 74, Pennock, Minn., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Pennock from cancer.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar, Minn. Memorials are preferred to The Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, Minn.