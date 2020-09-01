Freeborn County Road 26 reopens as culvert replacement project moves west on Highway 251

Motorists can begin traveling on Freeborn County Road 26 west of Hollandale after crews completed a culvert replacement that had detoured the county road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The county road has reopened after being detoured for approximately two weeks. The detour was part of a project on Highway 251 that is replacing culverts, repairs at a bridge and repaving the highway between Interstate 35 and Highway 218.

A detour on Highway 251 continues between Hollandale and I-35.

The detour affects traffic west of Hollandale Highway 251 through-traffic and traffic to Hollandale travel north on Freeborn County Road 30 to Freeborn County Road 35 west to I-35 south to Highway 251.

The detours are needed so crews can dig up the road to remove and replace culverts. People will still have access to their businesses and homes along the highway.

Project benefits

• Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from I-35 east to Highway 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County;

• Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35;

• Replacing culvert/pipes along the route;

• Improving ADA access in Hollandale;

• Replacing guardrail on Highway 251; and

• Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late October.