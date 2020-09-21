Football and volleyball seasons will now begin Sept. 28

There will be football and volleyball this fall.

The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved a motion to return football and volleyball to the fall activities season.

Football will have a 10-week season with six regular season games. The season officially begins Sept. 28 and it will end Nov. 28. The postseason, which will will last two weeks, will be set on an Oct. 1 meeting.

Volleyball will begin on Sept. 28 with the first match being held on Oct. 8. The season will include 14 matches.

The vote for football was 15-3 and the vote for volleyball was 14-4.

The MSHSL board had voted to move football and volleyball to the spring in early August.