Doreen P. Voorhees, 84

Dorine Pauline Voorhees, 84 of Elkton, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Adams Health Care Center in Adams, MN.

Dorine was born March 3, 1936 in Johnsburg, Minnesota the daughter of Henry and Pauline (Klapperich) Huemann. She graduated from Adams High School in 1954 and worked at Hormel Foods in Austin. Dorine was married to Keith Voorhees on November 20, 1965 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota.. They resided near Elkton where they farmed until retirement. After retiring, she worked at the Windmill Restaurant in Dexter for a few years. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams, and the Adams American Legion Post #146 Auxiliary.

Dorine enjoyed traveling, camping, watching her soap operas and the Hallmark channel, gardening, and she loved flowers. She had an infectious laugh that would energize any room she was in. Her family meant the world to her and she loved being with them. Her grandchildren always put a smile on her face and she would attend as many of their sporting events and other activities as time would allow.

She is preceded in death by her husband Keith; her parents; sister-in-law Floris Holderness; brothers-in-law, Warren “Top” Henslin and Gene Holderness.

Dorine is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Janell (Mike) McLeish, Owatonna, Renae (Dean) Bendtsen, Rose Creek; grandchildren Samantha Anderson (fiancé Ethan Watts) W St Paul, Jesse Anderson, Owatonna, Tyler McLeish, Rochester, Brock Bendtsen, Elgin, Decker Bendtsen, Morgantown W.Virginia, Corbyn Bendtsen, Rose Creek and Sydney Bendtsen, Rose Creek; great-granddaughter Eloise Pauline Watts, West St Paul; brothers Elden (Jean) Huemann, Austin, Terry (Connie) Huemann, Charles City IA, Lanny (Virginia) Huemann, Owatonna, Maynard (Linda) Huemann, Elgin, Adry (Linda) Huemann, Champlin; sister-in-law Joyce (Elmer) Kienitz, Raymond; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Adams Funeral Home on Saturday morning before the service from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.