Diane Lothson, 82

Age 82, formerly of North St. Paul, MN. Passed away on September 10, 2020 from Congestive heart failure. Preceded in death by parents, Fred & Mildred Alford; husband Roger Lothson; sister Donna Brady; brother David Alford; stepson Randall Nott. Survived by daughter Lisa Lothson (Joe Dailey); son Eric Lothson; stepchildren Lori Nott and Jeff Nott; one niece and 4 nephews. Memorial Service Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Open House 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Gardens of Castle Rock, 26601 Chippendale Ave., Northfield MN 55057. Outdoor venue with social distancing practices applied. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Episcopal Homes Foundation (www.Episcopalhomes.org) Sandberg Family Funeral Home 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com