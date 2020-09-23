Darwin D. Stadheim, 61

Darwin David Stadheim, age 61 of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, September 21, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus, surrounded by his loving family. Darwin was born on February 22, 1959, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and then adopted by Edward and Blanche (Voelker) Stadheim. He grew up in Lyle, Minnesota and graduated with the class of 1977, from Lyle High School. Darwin then went on to attend Austin Technical College. On September 16, 1981, he married Lori Gerlach in Lyle. They later divorced. Darwin held various jobs over the years, but he primarily was a farmer. He was a lifelong Lyle resident and a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He loved old tractors, his music and singing. Darwin’s hobbies consisted of fishing, camping, and watching NACSAR races. He was a kind and giving person and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his mother, Blanche Stadheim of Rochester, MN; children, Joseph (Katie) Stadheim of New Ulm, MN, Joshua (Ashley) Stadheim of Austin, MN, Brandy Rahim of Austin, MN; five grandchildren, Hayden, Declan, Asher, Jayde and Jaxon; sister, Kris (Mark) Stadheim of Rochester, MN; nephews and niece, Jason (Jenni) Lundberg of Austin, MN, Ryan Lundberg of Austin, MN, Lindsey (Nick) York of Rochester, MN, Jordan Unger of Kasson, MN; and special close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Stadheim.

A private family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 with a private visitation at 1:30 p.m. Memorials are preferred to recipient of donor’s choice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.