Darren Dash is set for Oct. 3

The ninth annual Darren Dash will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3.

There will be no half marathon this year, but there will be a 5K race with a limit of 150 participants.

The race will start at and finish by Veteran’s Pavilion.

Daren Lewis was an Austin native and running enthusiast who was the youngest Minnesotan to run Grandma’s Marathon at age nine. He eventually ran for the Mankato State University cross country team.

All proceeds will go to scholarships for Austin and Pacelli senior cross country runners.

Any sponsors interested in helping with the event can email Scott Lewis at slewistherapy@aol.com

To register for Darren Dash, go to https://www.active.com/austin-mn/running/9th-annual-darren-dash-2020.

