Convictions: Sept. 13-19

—Andrew Levelle Alexander, 37, of Rochester was sentenced to five years of probation for felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 58 months in prison. He received credit for 86 days served.

—Daniel James Bartel, 65, of LeRoy was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

—Andrew Audstin Emerson Brown, 28, of Austin was sentenced to three years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. He received a concurrent sentence of three years for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

—Eric Austin Boppel, 33, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 60 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 22 days served.

—Michael Robert Drexl, 51, of Lansing was sentenced to three years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines.

—Kent Eugene Gerlach, 61, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Ryan Jeffrey Himli, 39, of Austin was sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor domestic assault – bodily harm. He must pay $85 in fines. He received credit for 69 days served. The sentence is concurrent to another case.

—Jonathan Allen Jones, 21, of Byron was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud – use – no consent. He must follow a few conditions and pay $200 in fines.

—Thomas Edward Kinder, 56, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $335 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 60 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $335 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail.

—Jeremiah David Krebsbach, 32, of St. Cloud was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. He received a concurrent sentence of 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor providing a false name to peace officer. He must pay $85 in fines. He received credit for 88 days served.

—William Prence, 39, of Austin received a court ordered amended sentence of 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He received credit for 18 days served.

—Michael Villerreal, 60, of Albert Lea was sentenced to five years of probation for felony check forgery – offer/possess with intent to defraud. He must follow several conditions and pay $961.89 in fines.

—James Steven Weis, 39, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow several conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Joseph Perry White, 34, of St. Paul was sentenced to five years of probation for felony second-degree drugs – possess 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 58 months in prison.