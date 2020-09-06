September 6, 2020

Convictions: Aug. 23-29

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Sunday, September 6, 2020

—David Michael Finley, 40, of Lansing was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

 —Daniel Christopher Hill, 39, of Chatfield was sentenced to five years of probation for felony theft – take/drive motor vehicle without owner consent. He must perform 50 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $948.60 in fines. He received credit for 83 days served.

