Bruins begin season on Oct. 30, will host home opener on Nov. 7

The North American Hockey League released it’s 2020-21 regular season schedule on Thursday and the Bruins will have to wait a little bit longer than the rest of the league before they begin their complete 60-game season.

While the NAHL drops the puck on Oct. 9, the Bruins will start their season in Aberdeen on Oct. 30.

This late start allows the Bruins some time for the state to Minnesota to possibly shift from Phase III to Phase IV of the COVID-19 Stay Safe Plan, ultimately allowing more fans into Riverside Arena.

The Bruins home opener comes on Nov. 7 against the Minnesota Wilderness.

The Bruins will finish the season on April 24, which is about three weeks later than their traditional season.