Biden to campaign in Minnesota next week

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Minnesota on Sept. 18.

It will be his first trip to the state during the 2020 campaign, although his wife Jill campaigned in Minnesota this week. During her visit on Wednesday, Jill Biden toured an elementary school in Prior Lake and met with the state’s education leaders.

President Donald Trump came close to winning Minnesota four years ago and has said he wants to put it in the Republican column this year for the first time in decades.

The Biden campaign hasn’t released details of the visit yet. It will coincide with the start of early voting in Minnesota.