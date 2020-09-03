Barbara J. (Kimlicka) Thompson, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020.

Barbara was the sixth child born to Beatrice (Wright) and William Kimlicka in Austin, MN. She graduated from St. Augustine High School. Barbara attended Minneapolis College of Art and Design where she met the love of her life, Rondal Thompson. They married in 1952. Their marriage gave them a beautiful daughter, Deborah.

Barbara was a freelance interior designer and also worked for Hirschfield’s.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, (Baby Bea), Irene Kasak, Kathryn Christiansen, Charlotte Christiansen; brothers, Billy and David. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Cappola (Peter Blumer); grandson, Justin Cappola (Lauren); granddaughter, Katharine Halvorson (Nathan); great grandchildren, Maya, Isaac, and Enzo; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.