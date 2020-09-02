Austin woman given free state of the art hearing aids

Beverly Larson is finally going to be able to hear things a little more clearly.

After looking for help over the past few years, Larson was awarded a pair of Beltone Amaze Hearing Aids at the Beltone Hearing Center in Austin Friday.

Larson is caregiver for her mother and son and the new hearing aides will make her life much easier.

“I think it’s going to help me a lot. When I get on the phone right now, I can hardly hear,” Larson said on Friday. “Sometimes I take out my hearing aides and I hear a little better.”

Kurt Baumgartner, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, at Beltone, said he had been looking to get Larson the help she needs, and the Beltone Foundation provided the avenue to get her some state of the art hearing aids.

Now Larson will no longer have to pay for batteries, as the Amaze hearing aids are rechargeable, and she’ll also get a lifetime service for the hearing aids.

“Bev really needed better hearing aides a few years ago,” Baumgartner said. “We tried several different ways to get that done for her and every time we did it, it was kind of a dead end. She’s been nursing along with some older hearing instruments that she purchased quite some time ago. This was an opportunity to get her the technology that she’s needed for a few years.”

Baumgartner said it was great to see Larson get a little help and he’d like to help others in the future.

“As we come across the folks that are truly in need, we can nominate them,” Baumgartner said. “Everybody deserves to hear well and for someone that’s really in need, we can petition the foundation.”