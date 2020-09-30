Austin boys wins bike

By Bonnie Belshan, Lodge No. 44 Correspondent

For the Herald

President Dan Rayman held the WFL Lodge No. 44 bike give-away on Aug. 29 at Glenville Days. Hadley Johnson, daughter of Sarah and Brian, of Glenville won the 20 inch Sweet Girls’ bike, and Kadian Jorgenson, son of Traci of Austin, won the 20 inch Airflex Boys’ bike. Trustee Craig Rayman was a parade organizer and also drove the convertible carrying his mother, Parade Grand Marshall JeVonne Budach.

On Sept. 4, President Rayman, Trustee Frances Kycek Schulte, and Vice Presiden Dan Belshan and his wife Bonnie raised and dedicated the new 6 x 10 foot flag with the Pledge of Allegiance. It flew over the lodge property for Labor Day weekend through Patriot Day.

Lodge officers continue to meet by phone, text and email. The guys do frequent upkeep on the Hall grounds.

COVID-19 has surely put a damper on our Lodge No. 44 meetings and projects, but our members remain active in our communities. Leland and Ann Estes, the couple who are famous for their huge fund-raising pickle basket at each Czech Fest, donated fresh garden produce to senior friends and neighbors. Frances Kycek Schulte visited the elderly through the window (at a nursing home) and made other in-person visits where they spoke Czech. Mike and Martha Krikava continued their mask-sewing talents, sewing masks for school children and 50 masks which they gave for use at our next indoor Lodge meeting (whenever we are allowed to safely meet again). Jan Svoboda made masks for the Jim Smith scholarship fundraiser. Arlene Hajek rode at the head and Roger Rayman rode at the tail of the Dean Greibrok Memorial Tractor Ride, which took advantage of shade on our Brick Hall grounds to check the machines. Dr. Joan Krikava remained active with the New Ulm Area Girl Scouts council board.

We extend sympathy to the families of Gladys and Fred Belshan and Bernie Moucha upon their recent deaths. All three of them were 75-year members of Lodge No. 44 and enjoyed activities at the Brick Hall, especially events with music and dancing.