September 5, 2020

Annual Walk for Animals to be held Saturday, Sept. 13

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

The Mower County Humane Society will host it’s 24th annual Walk for Animals coming up on Sept. 13 at Todd Park.

Registration is 1 p.m. with the walk beginning at 2 p.m. at the south entrance of Todd Park.

There will be prize drawings and bottled water.

Social distancing will be implemented.

