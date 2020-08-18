Theresa (Tess) Kittelson, 65, died July 20, 2020, from cancer.

She was born Aug. 15, 1955 in Tracy, MN, to Austin and Barb Molitor.

She is survived by her mother, Barb Molitor; sister, Mary Molitor; borthers, Michael (Sue), Thomas, Paul (Kim) Molitor; and fiance Doug Bell.

Theresa was preceded in death by her father, Austin and niece Heather Molitor.

Tess is also survived by nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Tess donated her body ot the University of Minnesota Medical Students Bequest program.