Mower County COVID-19 Relief Fund application deadline is Monday

The deadline to apply for grant money from the Mower County COVID-19 Relief Fund is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

Grants of up to $10,000 are available to help entities cover payroll, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills and operational expenses, including cleaning and disinfecting supplies as well as personal protective equipment, incurred since March 1, 2020. Once approved, businesses and nonprofits should receive grants by the end of September.

The grants are made possible through federal CARES Act funds allocated to the County.

To qualify, businesses must be:

• Able to demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• An employer of the equivalent of 50 or fewer full-time workers.

• A business, nonprofit or animal ag producer who has a permanent physical location in Mower County.

• Majority-owned by a permanent resident of Mower County or an adjacent county in Minnesota or Iowa.

• In good standing as of March 1, 2020, with the Minnesota Secretary of State and Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Only one application needs to be submitted per business. If the number of applications exceeds available funding, a ranked selection process will be used based on economic impact due to the executive orders made by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in response to COVID-19.

Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Approved applicants will be required to submit documentation to substantiate information. Grant recipients must also provide documentation of how funds were spent within 60 days.

Businesses that applied for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) grant program but were not selected are encouraged to apply.

Applicants are asked to complete the application online. If assistance is needed in processing the application, call 507-433-9495.