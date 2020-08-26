Meadwo Greens Ramsey Ladies tee off

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Day met on Wednesday.

Play of the day was Lagging.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Ardie Pepper with 21 and Nancy Wesely with a 20. Winners on the Greens side were Janice Perrigo with a 22 and Judy McGuire with a 19.

A chip in was made by MaryJo Swoboda on hole 8.