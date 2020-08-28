Marsh sets the pace in cross country opener
The Austin cross country team had one top finisher as it opened its season in a dual in Mankato West Friday.
Jackson Marsh took first for the Austin boys, who lost 28-29 to the Scarlets and the Austin girls lost 23-34.
Marsh finished with a time of 17:40.9 as he was more than 30 seconds ahead of Will Simmons, who took second place.
BOYS RESULTS
Austin: Jackson Marsh (first, 17:40.9); Joseph Garry (fourth, 18:52.9); Thomas Herrick (fifth, 18:54.9); Kyle Mayer (seventh, 19:14); Kaden Murley (12th, 20:50)
West: Will Simmons (second, 18.18.2); Carson Deichman (third, 18:27); Silas Simpson (sixth, 19:06.3); Timothy Cain (eighth, 19:23.8); William Gronewald (ninth, 20:29.9)
GIRLS RESULTS
Austin: Marissa Shute (third, 22:48.9); Cassidy Shute (fourth, 23:28.9); Grace Vortherms (sixth, 24:03.4); Nadia Vaughn (ninth, 25:25.5); Lauren Schmitt (13th, 17:30.6); Micha Weber (14th, 27:51.8)
West: Chloe Aanenson (first, 21:41.6); Nicole Swanson (second, 21:41.9); Kate Swanson (fifth, 23:55.7); Aspen Clarksean (seventh, 24:42.6); Karina Hulzebos (eighth, 25:02.2)
