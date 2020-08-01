LIFE Mower County: Mark your calendars for a online auction

A virtual online auction will take the place of our cancelled 10th annual Taste of Mower County, that was set to happen on Aug. 23.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, we decided an online event was the best way to still connect to our supporters and the community. The auction will begin at noon on Monday, Aug. 17, and close at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, followed by a short program on Facebook Live.

This auction is open to anyone, but you must pre-register before the event to bid on auction items. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc2020.

We are looking for video testimonials

We are looking for people to record a short 1-2 minute video telling us why you love the activities/programs that are offered at LIFE Mower County. You can email your video to info@lifemowercounty.org or you can upload your video at www.lifemowercounty.org/video-testimonials. If you have any problems uploading your video, please call 507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Mark your calendars for our Parking Lot Dance Party

Join the staff and your friends as we meet in the LIFE Mower County parking lot to have our own dance party at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Upon arrival, you will be given a place to park in order to maintain the required six feet distance between participants. Space will be limited to the first 15 vehicles.

Snacks will be passed out. Pop will be available for purchase. Call 507-433-8994 or email info@lifemowercounty.org to register.

Please note the following information: All participants will need to stay inside or directly around your own vehicle. Please stay home if you are sick. Bathrooms will not be available. Drop-in registration is not available for this activity so register by Aug. 11. Alternate date in case of inclement weather will be Aug. 28.

Free virtual program opportunities are available

We may be practicing social distancing for the time being, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to connect with each other and hang out.

We are excited to offer virtual programs for LIFE participants. Learn more by visiting www.lifemowercounty.org/virtualprograms. Video programs are conducted over Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded on your phone, tablet or computer.

We are still adapting and changing programs based on participant and family needs, and we would love to hear your thoughts and ideas! Send your feedback to info@lifemowercounty.org and let us know how we can better support you while we are all staying safe at home. Upcoming activities include virtual field trips, crafts, trivia and more.